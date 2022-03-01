Prime Minister meets with NZ Foreign Affairs Minister

New Zealand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta has arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The two are meeting to discuss the Fiji-New Zealand relationship and issues impacting the Pacific Region.

Minister Mahuta will also be meeting with the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to discuss key economic issues for Fiji and the Pacific.

She will also meet with Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and frontline staff to share experiences and discuss New Zealand’s COVID-19 support to Fiji.