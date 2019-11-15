PM meets stakeholders to regularize license regime

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has met with Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau and other fisheries government stakeholders to discuss the current Fishing Permit and Licensing process.

This follows concerns raised by Fijians intending to fish within Customary Fishing Right Areas for the purpose of business or trade.

The Director Fisheries Mere Lakeba highlighted the legal powers vested with the Divisional Commissioners as the issuing authority for a fishing permit, granting access into customary fishing rights areas, as stipulated in the Fisheries Act 1941, as opposed to the current practice.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to align the current inshore license regime processes to the Fisheries Act 1941.

In an effort to streamline processes, Bainimarama called on relevant Ministries to ensure that apart from the regulated government fees and proposed access fees, no other payment of monies is involved in the licensing and permit process.

He also emphasized the importance of re-invigorating business activities through the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and protecting ordinary Fijians who depend on small-scale fishing income.

At the meeting, the unlawful practice of goodwill payment to Customary Fishing Right Owners by any fisher who intends to fish within customary areas for the purpose of business or trade was discussed.

A cabinet paper on the regularization of the issues discussed at the meeting will be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting.