News

Prime Minister joins PIF Leaders and Japan at PALM 9 meeting

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 12:21 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was part of discussions of key areas of engagement and opportunities for strengthened collaboration at the 9th Pacific Islands Leaders’ Meeting (PALM 9).

The Pacific Islands Forum Leaders and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga convened the PALM 9 with a renewed commitment to sustainable recovery and resilience through regional solidarity.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama expressed his appreciation to Japan for its leadership through the PALM process which provides opportunities to collaboratively address challenges in the region in particular the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

On Pacific regionalism, Bainimarama says the 2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific Continent represents our collective aspirations for deepened commitment and shared stewardship of the Pacific Ocean.

He also further emphasized that the 2050 Strategy will comprehensively guide the region’s collective action.

Bainimarama also acknowledged Japan’s support for the Pacific’s prosperity and he called on the development partners to realign their efforts to our regional aspirations in the shared strategic interests as the Blue Pacific.

He adds the partnership between Japan and PIF Leaders is founded on historic bonds and mutual trust and it significantly promotes strengthened cooperation at all levels between Japan and the Pacific Islands Forum.

Fiji was among the following Pacific Island countries that participated at PALM 9: Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Australia and New Zealand.

In order to further enhance this partnership with the PICs, Japan has been hosting Summit-level meeting named Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) every three years since 1997.

