Prime Minister delivers moving eulogy at funeral of former Minister 

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama delivered a moving eulogy at the funeral service of former Minister Joketani Cokanasiga.

In his eulogy, Bainimarama praised Cokanasiga for his humility and the respect he had for the people including his colleagues.

He adds Cokanasiga depicted how a leader in Government, a father, and an elder of the Vanua should act.

Bainimarama says the former Minister used his good nature and knowledge in building a better life for his people which led them to choose him as their representative for 14 years.

The Prime Minister recalled that as the Minister for Defence during one of the toughest times in our country Cokanasiga clearly showed his good nature to solve the differences and created unity in the country during those trying years.

Bainimarama says as a member of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, he remembers how through Cokanasiga’s matured leadership skills, he was able to bring Fiji out of difficult times.

President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote led a Government delegation to the i-reguregu and funeral service for Cokanasiga.

The Prime Minister accompanied by the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Government Ministers and members of the disciplinary forces were present at Sauniveiuto village in Deuba, Serua to pay their last respects to the former Minister.

The late Cokanasiga was laid to rest in his village and survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.