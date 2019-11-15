Home

Fiji congratulates Korea on celebration of National Foundation Day

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 4, 2020 7:06 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated Korea on its celebration of this year’s National Foundation Day.

In his congratulatory message, Bainimarama extended Fiji’s best wishes to Korean President, Moon Jae-in and the people Korea.

Bainimarama also paid tribute to the President’s leadership and Korea’s strategy in responding to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

He also expressed confidence that the bond of friendship and mutual commitment of support between the two nations will continue to advance in years ahead.

Fiji and Korea have continued to share friendly relations and bilateral cooperation since the formalization of the two nation’s diplomatic relations in 1971.

