Prime Minister calls on USP Council to clean house

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on the University of the South Pacific Council to clean house.

After raising questions about Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad’s wife being appointed as Director Flexible Learning, Bainimarama today says the Council needs to look at the entire senior management of USP.

“I hope that the USP Council will do the right thing and do a clearance of this house. There is a need for a total clearance of the USP administration and I hope that the USP Council will do that for us.”

This is the first time that Bainimarama has expanded on his concerns over governance issues at USP.

He initially singled out Dr Rajni Chand for being selected Director Flexible Learning, alleging the position was not advertised internationally as per the USP policy.

The Prime Minister has called out Professor Biman Prasad, claiming the NFP Leader has not taken a stand against corruption at USP because his wife has benefitted from it.

“In the statement, he’s not answering the fundamental question I raised, which is why was the post not advertised internationally as per USP policy. He should stop involving students. This issue has nothing to do with them, it has to do with Biman and his cronies at USP.”

Prasad has not responded to calls from FBC News, while his wife Dr Rajni Chand says she is not taking any questions.