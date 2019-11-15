Prime Minister acknowledges sacrifices of mothers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has extended his gratitude to every mother who has been an ally in Fiji’s campaign to help keep everyone healthy, safe, and secure.

In his Mothers’ Day message Bainimarama thanked the mothers for spending time away from home serving in hospitals, nurses and fever clinics to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Bainimarama says he is humbled to witness the incredible lengths that mums across Fiji will go to see smiles on the faces of their children and families.

The Prime Minister has been delivering relief in the past week to Fijians who saw their lives upended by Cyclone Harold and says he spoke to many mothers across the Lau Group and Kadavu.

Bainimarama highlights even through their own suffering, these mothers thought not of rebuilding for themselves, but doing so to gift the next generation of Fijians a better country, and a better planet – the same mission that drives his work as Prime Minister every day.

He stressed that for the sake of every mother in Fiji, he will never stop fighting for the future of children, their children, and all those Fijians yet to come.