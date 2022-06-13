Prime Fiji convicted, ceases operations

[File Photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court has entered a conviction against public infrastructure contractor Prime (Fiji) Limited.

Prime Fiji has been convicted of one count of forgery and one count of using forged document.

The company was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in 2016.

The company had submitted a falsified Performance Security of Westpac Bank amounting to $351,865 for street light renewals in the Central Division.

The Court heard it dishonestly induced Fiji Roads Authority to accept the security as genuine and to dishonestly influence the exercise of the FRA’s functions.

Magistrate Jeremaia Savou today ruled that the criminal responsibility will not be shifted to the Company’s Managing Director, Shane Halliday.

Magistrate Savou stresses the company was charged and not the owner and in this case the offender is a private limited cooperation.

The court was also informed that the company has ceased operations.

No fine has been imposed on the company and it has been given 28 days to appeal the sentence.

The sentence was delivered in absentia in the Suva Magistrates Court.