Pride tinged with remorse: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says while he is proud of what his government has done to support youth, he says his pride is tinged with some remorse.

While honoring eight young Fijians with the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards this afternoon, Bainimarama says thinking of the many youths that left our shores some three decades ago saddens him.

The Prime Minister says he cannot help but think of the young Fijians who faced vastly different circumstances in the not-so-distant past.

“Only three decades ago, many talented young people felt disillusioned and even endangered in Fiji –– so they left and took their talents with them. Imagine how much stronger of a country we could be today if we had made inclusivity a priority and made such investments back then. We can’t change the past, so there’s little use dwelling on it.”

Bainimarama says the past can, however, only be heeded as lessons and the focus should be on the future.

He says he promises a hopeful future for young Fijians.

Bainimarama told nominees and recipients that the government will continue to celebrate their achievements.

He told the youth that the National Youth Awards are an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments that their mission has resulted in.

Bainimarama adds that people are Fiji’s greatest asset and youth, especially, are the backbone of any nation’s progress.

He says Fiji is getting younger, with 62 percent of the population below the age of 35.

He adds this is an advantage and the government is capitalizing on it by empowering young people.

The eight award recipients of the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards are Sarvesh Chetty, Sivendra Michael, Wati Maramaiwai, Anabel Ali, Kasmin Khan, Komal Raj, Kushal Pillay, and Apakuki Nalawa.