Price of flour increases from today

The price of flour is increasing from today.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the average increase in domestic prices will be 21 percent.

The FCCC says the ex-factory wholesale price of 50kg is increasing from $59.51 to $70.64. The new price for 25kg is $35.50, an increase of $5.70.

10kg of flour will now sell at $14.57 instead of $12.02. 5kg will retail at $7.38, an increase of $1.41.

A carton of 6x4kg flour increases from $29.48 to $35.59.

The FCCC says a 12x2kg carton will sell at $35.66, an increase of $6.66, while a 24x1kg carton will now cost $36.70, up from $30.68.

It says towards the end of last year, FCCC received submissions from wheat manufacturers in Fiji requesting an increase in the price of wheat products due to surges in global wheat prices.

The FCCC says Fiji sources a majority of its wheat from Australia, so any increase in wheat prices in the Australian market will directly reflect on wheat prices domestically.

FCCC’s independent assessments and verifications have noted increases in wheat prices by close to 18 percent and surges in freight and cargo rates by nine percent, when compared to the last price review in March 2019.

It says despite the importance of flour to the majority of families in the country, the price of flour must increase when world market conditions collectively require it.

The Commission says there has been a lot of coverage on what impacts the Russia-Ukraine tension will have on global wheat prices, given that they both supply about a quarter of the world’s wheat.

It says these indicators point to the fact that global market conditions have led to higher prices in the Australian market and will continue to push prices up.

The FCCC says Fiji is a price taker and must respond to the changes in the world market in order for domestic markets to remain feasible.

The FCCC will continue to monitor conditions in the international wheat market and ensure that domestic prices are set in a reasonable, balanced manner in accordance with the FCCC Act 2010.