Price increase dampens spending

The global crisis that is causing an increase in the prices of goods and services has resulted in dampened spending.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says retailers now have to be innovative in pricing goods.

According to the World Trade Organization, the Russia-Ukraine war is damaging global trade and causing immense human suffering.

Batiweti says the cost of buying basic necessities has increased, prompting Fijians to be more cautious with their spending.

”So with the price increase, the demand for it will decrease so, unfortunately, that is the reality. So there is more supply than there is demand. Some of the stock will have to either run out or retailers will have to be innovative in pricing their products to ensure products don’t reach the shelf life.”

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says food prices have been on the rise in the past few months but some businesses are absorbing costs to maintain their customer base.

The World Bank had earlier warned that the war in Ukraine is set to cause the “largest commodity shock” since the 1970s.

In a new forecast, it says disruption caused by the conflict would contribute to huge price rises for goods ranging from natural gas to wheat and cotton.