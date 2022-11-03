PRF to install a specially designed bin

[Source: Supplied]

This week the first of its kind community-based pilot recycling project will be launched.

The project is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited in partnership with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the Department of Environment, Nausori Town Council and RC Manubhai.

WRFL’s CEO Amitesh Deo says the project aims to change people’s mindset and behaviour towards waste management and recycling.

Deo says it will also collect key information regarding the capturing of recyclables and community participation.

PRF will install a specially designed ‘I Recycle’ bin in Kabutri Drive in Koronivia

Deo says a lot of work has been carried out in the past few months to develop this project, and they have also conducted consultations with community members and partners.

The project will be co-led by more than 10 recycling advocates, who are residents of Kabutri Drive and have undergone training sessions.