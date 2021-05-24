Previous Pine Board brought the Group to its knees: AG

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 8, 2022 2:46 pm

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji Pine Group was figuratively raped and pillared by previous governments.

He was responding to Opposition MP Mitieli Bulanauca’s end-of-week statement on the Pine Industry.

Bulanuaca claimed the FijiFirst government stole from the pine landowners.

“In fact the FijiFirst government party has stolen from Fiji Pine landowners, fallen short of giving them maximum or fair benefit from their resources Honorable Speaker. They are robbers”.

In response, Sayed-Khaiyum says the previous Pine Board brought the group to its knees and this government prioritized the gain of pine landowners.

“Figuratively speaking raped and pillared by previous governments and board for whom the petty politics or political point-scoring by people like Honorable Bulunauca mattered. They serve the elites and left ordinary landowners behind. Honorable Bulunauca was actually one of those who sat on the Fiji Pine Limited Board and shamelessly played with the aspirations of the ordinary landowners”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Pine Group achieved another record-breaking result for the 2021-2022 financial year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds the Group delivered a historical record operational profit of $41.9million.

Sayed-Khaiyum also revealed the group has $83million cash at bank.

“Not only that Sir, the Pine Group became debt free for the first time ever after paying the last lump sum payment of $2.2million which they owe to the government to settle the last of its debts. The Pine Group contributed $629,000 towards land owner community development projects.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds just last year, the group achieved a record planting of 4,300 hectares.

The Fiji Pine Group is also investing on its facilities to help provide better services to the landowners and the people they serve.

