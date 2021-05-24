Home

News

Prevalence of diabetes increasing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 6:00 am

The growing prevalence of Diabetes is not only affecting individual families but is also increasing the economic burden.

Diabetes Hub Team Leader, Doctor Momtaz Ahmed says once a person develops complications due to diabetes, there is loss of productivity.

“Any person who doesn’t control his or her diabetes, later on, it causes blindness, leg amputation or kidney failure, think about his or her family. Who will take care of the family? The second thing our government is supplying free medication and free lab tests for diabetes persons so it also has an economic burden on the government if the number of our diabetes patients increases because the government has to supply more.”

Fijians have been urged to look out for symptoms of Diabetes given that there is a prevalence rate of 13 percent and increasing.

