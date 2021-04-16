Press conference on latest COVID-19 case

A press conference will be held this afternoon in relation to the recent border quarantine case announced by the Prime Minister this morning.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong will hold the press conference at 4.45pm.

The soldier who was based in a border quarantine facility contracted COVID-19 which according to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama could pose a risk of transmission beyond the border.

Bainimarama says the soldier contracted the virus anytime from one to six days prior and that he interacted with other daytime staff in the quarantine facility during that time, which means there may have been some exposure outside of the facility.

He says while they continue to identify other potential contacts tied to this case, he is urging Fijians to adhere to the habits of handwashing and physical distancing, where possible.

He says for now people should not gather and travel unless it is essential adding that large gatherings, especially, are not safe.

