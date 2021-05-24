Presiding officers need to be apolitical 

Presiding officers for the upcoming General Elections have been reminded to be apolitical.

Speaking during the launch of the nationwide presiding officers training today in Lautoka, Supervisor of Elections Mohammad Saneem told participants the need for them to refrain from aligning themselves with political parties publicly.

Saneem says officers can have political interests but they cannot express them now as they will be polling station managers during the elections.

“In 2018 we replaced an entire staff from a polling station simply because in the morning of the election there was a social media post by them which we regarded was not apolitical. We will do that again so avoid the hassle of being asked to leave a polling station and follow the procedures.”

Saneem reiterated to those present that their job is critical as it will have an impact on the next four years of the country.

He adds it will not be an easy task as the election will be run by 15,000 Fijians led by the officials from the Elections Office.

There are currently 7,000 presiding officers that will undergo procedural training for the general election.