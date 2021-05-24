President’s appointment has united people

The appointment of the President has united the people of the Vanua of Caumatalevu in Macuata.

Opposition MP Ratu Tevita Navurelevu has thanked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for nominating the Tui Macuata.

Navurelevu says the people of Macuata are proud of this achievement.

He adds the appointment has strengthened the traditional relationship of the Vanua of Caumatalevu.

“Chiefs and villagers of the 12 district of Macuata gathered at Subrail Park in Labasa and performed a traditional ceremony to respectfully symbolize the acknowledgment of the appointment of Tui Macuata.”

Navurelevu says though there is a difference in the province of Macuata in terms of faith, the unity of the Vanua remains strong.

He has also commended the work done by Former President Jioji Konrote.