President will host Governor Hurley in Naduri 

The President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will host the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley, and his wife, Linda Hurley, at the chiefly village of Naduri in Macuata tomorrow.

Hurley is expected to meet the President and his wife, First Lady Filomena Katonivere, at their residence in Naduri before they are accorded a traditional ceremony of welcome.

Following the traditional ceremony, the President and the Governor General will travel to Maramarua District School in Dreketi for the official opening of a new kindergarten.

The kindergarten classroom was built through the funding of the Australian Government and is part of their assistance towards TC Yasa’s rehabilitation in Vanua Levu.

The Governor and his delegation returned to Suva following the event in Dreketi.

Meanwhile, police and government authorities in the Northern Division are preparing for the arrival of the high-level guests to Vanua Levu.

There have been several mocks of the motorcade from Naduri Village to Dreketi and from Dreketi to the Labasa Airport.