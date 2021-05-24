President warns against sudden price hikes

The hospitality industry has been advised against suddenly increasing prices to make easy money when tourists return.

Opening the new session of parliament, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, says the tourism sector must take a more measured approach designed for sustainable long term growth.

“The recovery of our tourism sector and of our economy won’t be measured in months but in years. But it will not happen at all if we get greedy and try to sprint our way to recovery by hiking up prices in our hotels and restaurants. That short-sightedness will scare tourists away to other, attractively-priced destinations that are offering vacation deals of a lifetime.”

Article continues after advertisement

The President adds as tourists return, the industry must make a sustainable comeback.

“Fiji’s brand must stand out in this highly competitive sector. We can be price sharp, COVID safe and capture a big share of the market. The next several months should not be focused on short-term margins but on long term market share so that our people not only get their jobs back but keep them.”

Ratu Wiliame has also sent a message of optimism to the nation, saying now is the time to build on economic momentum and seize the opportunity for investment in the construction of homes, apartments, warehouses, shops, and factories to help diversify our economic base.