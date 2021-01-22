President visits Bua District School

President Jioji Konrote has urged students of Bua District School to rise above the difficulties they are facing and do well in school.

Konrote visited the students and staff and saw the rehabilitation work underway.

Speaking to the students, Konrote says many families have had a difficult start to the New Year but this should not get in the way of their studies.

The President urged the students to study hard, do well in school and obey their teachers.

The President also took the time to thank the mothers for their hard work and sacrifice in ensuring their children attend school.

Bua District School Head Teacher Nitya Narayan says they are honored to have the President in their school.

Narayan briefed the President on the extensive damage the school suffered at the height of TC Yasa.

They lost two classrooms, their library along with all its books, the admin block including all office equipment, the ablusion block, the kindergarten classroom and three teachers quarters.

The school fence was also washed away.

Five tents have been erected in the school compound to cater for the classes and the kindergarten.