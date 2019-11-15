President visits 103-year-old

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote and the First Lady visited 103-year-old Mere Vakasura and her family in their Namadi home yesterday.

Accompanied by staff from the President’s office, the family could not hold back their emotions.

Mere Vakasura who hails from Naigani in Batiki was presented with gifts from the President’s Office for her birthday.

The President also thanked and commended her family for taking care of the centenarian, knowing the challenges that come with taking care of the elderly.

Daughter, Kasanita Qerenatabua described her mother as one who loves the church and is always known for her witty jokes and entertaining nature.

Qerenatabua also acknowledged the Head of State and his team for visiting centenarians around the country.