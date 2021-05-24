Home

President urges Fijians to get their booster shots

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 7, 2022 12:19 pm
President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere gets his booster shot [Photo: Supplied]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged all eligible Fijians to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Ratu Wiliame who received his booster shot this morning says it’s our responsibility to get the shot to help keep us safe from the virus.

The President says the Ministry is doing all they can to ensure that we have our doses to help reduce the increasing COVID-19 numbers.

“It’s important for us, it’s important for our children and it’s important for our future of Fiji Again I ask that you all go out, go the available centres that is being out with the Ministry of Health, get your booster shot.”

The President has his shot along with the staff of the State House

Fiji continues to record an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

