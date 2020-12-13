President urges Fijians not to despair

President Major General (ret’d) Jioji Konrote has urged Fijians not to give in to despair in the face of Tropical Cyclone Yasa and the yearlong effects of COVID-19.

In his Christmas message, President Konrote acknowledged that Fiji has suffered immensely this year.

“2020 has been an extremely trying year for Fiji. In the wake of Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa’s climate charged devastation, families have lost their homes, farmers have lost crops and livestock and we are now only beginning the hard work of reclaiming what the latest storm has stolen from us. ”



While most people may be burdened by their circumstances, the President says the nation must recognize that Fijians have fought on day after day.

“Fijian businesses and the families that count on them are still suffering from a devastating global economic crisis while families and friends remain separated by border closures as the pandemic rages overseas. Despite these challenges, we must not give in to despair. We are here, and we are standing. We are strong and we are looking forward eagerly to a brighter day and future.”

Those in the front line of aid and relief efforts have also been commended.

“We should all be thankful for the work carried out by our security forces and medical first responders many of whom are spending this Christmas in service of their fellow Fijians in their tireless efforts in ensuring that those affected are able to return to some form of normalcy. We thank the many businesses and friends of Fiji around the world who have come to our aid.”

The President says all Fijians must support each other in these final days of 2020 and look to 2021 with vigour and hope for better days.