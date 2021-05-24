President urgers Northerners to vaccinate

Health officials in the Northern Division have been urged to put more pressure into ensuring Vanua Levu reaches the 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination mark.

Speaking to Heads of Departments in Labasa, President Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says COVID-19 is real and is a threat to every facet of society.

As of 19th November, 94 percent of the eligible population in the Northern Division have received their 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

82.2 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Ratu Wiliame adds, with the vaccination of children now also being carried out, it’s important to ensure full coverage.

“I think we should put a target to make ensure that all our kids are vaccinated. Seriously, sitting in Suva and listening to the briefs and discussions I’ve had at that level, we need not to take this thing lightly. We need to take this thing seriously. It’s a threat. It’s a threat to us I wouldn’t want to be the one answerable to that.”

Taveuni currently leads vaccination coverage in the Northern Division with 96 percent already receiving the 1st dose and 84.7 percent now fully vaccinated.

94 percent of the target population in Macuata have had their 1st jab and 84.2 percent have also had their 2nd jab.

In Cakaudrove, 94 percent of the eligible population have had their 1st jab and 81.2 percent have had both doses.

Bua still has the lowest vaccination coverage with 87 percent receiving their 1st dose and 72.7 percent now fully vaccinated.