News

President spreads Christmas cheer

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 17, 2021 10:02 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

With Christmas a few days away, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has visited the Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre and the Pearly Gates Home to spread the joy of the festive season.

In a moving message, President Katonivere encouraged the residents of the two institutional homes not to let their past deter them from the future they want to build for themselves.

He also encouraged them to work hard towards their goals and most importantly, to have confidence in themselves.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

President Katonivere and his team delivered Christmas hampers as part of their visit.

Also present were the Department of Social Welfare Director, Rupeni Fatiaki and the Child Services Unit Assistant director, Ela Tukutukulevu.

