President returns Borron House to Economy Ministry

The President has handed back Borron House to the care and custody of the Construction and Implementation Unit of the Economy Ministry.

The ceremony was conducted at the State House Conservatory yesterday.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote, in his remarks stated that Borron House is a National Heritage Property and we as a nation need to preserve its integrity and sanctity.

On the 11th of July, 2017 Borron House was blessed and dedicated with a house warming ceremony and the Office of the President officially acquired the property to be the State House.

It was at Borron House that many dignified guests were hosted.