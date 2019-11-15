Home

President receives new British High Commissioner to Fiji

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 10, 2020 3:40 pm
President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote received the new British High Commissioner to Fiji, Christopher Edgar [left] at the State House in Suva this morning. [Source: Fijian Government]

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote received the Resident British High Commissioner to Fiji, Christopher Edgar at the State House in Suva this morning.

Edgar presented his credentials to the President after inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the members of the Fiji Military Forces.

Prior to his appointment, Edgar from 2015 – 2019 was the European Union Ambassador to Cambodia before taking up the post of Deputy Director for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Coronavirus Task Force.

The Commissioner was accompanied by his wife Elena Edgar and the Deputy British High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Welsh.

