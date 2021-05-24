President receives credentials from Singapore's High Commissioner to Fiji

Non-Resident High Commissioner of Singapore to Fiji Mary Seet-Cheng is in the country to discuss current collaborations and potential areas of partnership between the two countries.

Seet-Cheng presented her credentials to the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Seet-Cheng hopes to use this visit as an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Fiji and Singapore.

Prior to COVID-19, there have been high-level exchanges and Singapore also hosted high-level study visits for the Pacific leaders, including Fiji in 2012 and 2017.”

Seet-Cheng says if the two-way travel between Singapore and Fiji resumes, it will go a long way towards rebuilding our economies and ultimately strengthen connectivity links.

As part of her visitation program, she is meeting with senior Government officials and in her role as Singapore’s Ambassador to the Pacific, Seet-Cheng is also expected to meet with officials from the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat.