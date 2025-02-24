President pushes for responsible social media use

There is a need for more responsible behaviour on social media, with a call for citizens to refrain from inflammatory comments and trolling.

This has been highlighted by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu during the opening of Parliament in Suva today.

Ratu Naiqama expressed concern over the negative impact that online hostility and false narratives have on the democratic process and political engagement.

The President highlights the growing concerns around online discourse, urging both individuals and social media platforms to contribute to a more respectful and constructive environment.

With the rapid spread of misinformation and the divisive nature of online interactions, the President stresses the importance of truth, accuracy, and respect in public discussions.

While acknowledging the power of social media in shaping public opinion, the President is calling for collective action to combat trolling, hate speech, and the spread of false information.

He stresses that responsible discourse is essential to ensuring a healthy and productive dialogue in society.

Ratu Naiqama is urging all to take personal responsibility for the conversations they participate in online.

By promoting civility and respect, he believes that a more positive and informed political dialogue can be fostered.

He is also encouraging social media companies to strengthen efforts to curb the spread of misinformation and foster a healthier online community.

