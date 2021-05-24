President praises Fiji and her people

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote, has commended Fijians for showing resilience to overcome the hard impact of COVID-19.

He made these comments while presenting the latest batch of commemorative medals for Fiji’s 50th anniversary of independence.

President Konrote says the recent months have been hard for the people of Fiji, as we have entered a new normal.

He adds it has been a hard fought battle with the pandemic.

“Despite the new norm that has been imposed upon humanity by the world wide COVID-19 pandemic, we can still rejoice and celebrate certain events. In light and view of this, I commend and thank all Fijians for the manner in which we have together as a nation and people and I believe we have weathered the storm together in our collective effort to recover and return our believed nation to some degree of normalcy.”

Amongst those who got awarded the medals were Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, RFMF Deputy CommanderCommodore Humprey Tawake and former RFMF Commander Ratu Epeli Ganilau.