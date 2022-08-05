News

President plants tree at Grove of Nations

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 5, 2022 12:00 pm

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Tree planting is a critical aspect of giving life back to the environment.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere shared these sentiments as he planted a tree at the Grove of Nations in Jerusalem today, during his tour to the Middle East.

He says this is particularly important for countries like Fiji that are faced with the growing threat of climate change.

“We are trying to address the sustainability of our marine resources, honoured, and planting this tree will solidify Fiji’s footing on its relationship with Israel.”protection of our reefs and oceans with the main goal, which is to provide for our future. I’m really privileged to be part of this ceremony.”

Ratu Wiliame says relations between Israel and Fiji will continue to strengthen as the tree grows.


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Grove of Nations is home to many trees that were planted by heads of state from all over the world.

Ratu Wiliame is on a tour of the Middle East, and is accompanied by First Lady, Filomena Katonivere, Republic of Fiji Military Force Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Naipote Katonitabua.

