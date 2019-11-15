President of UN General Assembly to visit Fiji this week

President of the United Nations General Assembly Dr Tijjani Muhammed Bande is set to make his first official visit to Fiji tomorrow.

The visit will display the strong relationship between the United Nations and Fiji as Muhammed Bande will be in the country for the next four days.

The President of the General Assembly’s visit to Fiji complements the momentum created by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres historic visit to Fiji last year.

Muhammed Bande’s visit will focus on key priorities on Climate Change, Oceans, Youth and Women empowerment and the United Nations role in supporting member states achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in this decade.

The visit also attests to the unwavering commitment and collaboration between Fiji and the United Nations since Fiji become a member in 1970.

Muhammad-Bande has had a distinguished career as a scholar and diplomat.

He first served as the Vice President of the Assembly’s seventy-first session in 2016 and elected President of the UNGA during the 74th UNGA session in 2019.

During his official visit to Fiji, President Muhammad-Bande will pay a courtesy call to the President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote and meet with the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Courtesy calls will also be made to the Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security, Jone Usamate and the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The visit is also an opportunity for Fiji to showcase its own contributions to the UN in recognition of Fiji’s 50th Independence celebrations.

2020 also marks the United Nations commemoration of its 75th anniversary.

This week, President Muhammad-Bande expects to further gain an overview of UN activities in Fiji and the Pacific and engage with local communities impacted by climate change.

As part of this, he will be visiting the Suva Market for a tour of the Markets for Change programme.

Additionally, a trip to the Fiji School for the Blind is planned with UNICEF – the branch of the UN that works with and for disadvantaged children and adolescents across the Pacific Islands.

Later on Friday, President Muhammad-Bande will hold an open dialogue with the public at the Japan Pacific ICT Centre at the University of the South Pacific.

Members of the public are invited to attend from 4:30pm.

On Saturday, President Muhammad-Bande will travel to Vusama Village – a low-lying coastal village in the Tuva Catchment – where the UNDP is implementing a Ridge to Reef approach to preserve ecosystem services, reduce carbon, improve climate resilience and sustain livelihoods in Fiji.

A visit to Vunato Settlement in Lautoka is also on the cards, where the President will join UN Habitat – the United Nations agency for human settlements – to learn more about the lived experiences of a community battling climate vulnerability.