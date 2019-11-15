President of UN General Assembly to arrive in Fiji today

President of the United Nations General Assembly Dr Tijjani Muhammad Bande is set to arrive in Fiji today for his first official visit.

The visit will display the strong relationship between the United Nations and Fiji as Muhammad Bande will be in the country for the next four days.

“During his official visit to Fiji, the UN President will pay a courtesy call to the President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote and meet with the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Courtesy calls will also be made to the Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jone Usamate and the Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The visit is also an opportunity for Fiji to showcase its own contributions to the UN in recognition of Fiji’s 50th Independence celebrations.

This week, President Muhammad-Bande expects to gain an overview of UN activities in Fiji and the Pacific and engage with local communities impacted by climate change.

As part of this, he will be visiting the Suva Market for a tour of the Markets for Change programme, he will also visit the Fiji School for the Blind and later hold an open dialogue with the public at the Japan Pacific ICT Centre at the University of the South Pacific on Friday.

Members of the public are invited to attend from 4:30pm.

On Saturday, President Muhammad-Bande will travel to Vusama Village – a low-lying coastal village in the Tuva Catchment – where the UNDP is implementing a Ridge to Reef approach to preserve ecosystem services, reduce carbon, improve climate resilience and sustain livelihoods in Fiji.

A visit to Vunato Settlement in Lautoka is also on the cards, where the President will join UN Habitat to learn more about the lived experiences of a community battling climate vulnerability.

The President of the General Assembly’s visit to Fiji complements the momentum created by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres historic visit to Fiji last year.

Muhammad Bande’s visit will focus on key priorities on Climate Change, Oceans, Youth and Women empowerment and the United Nations role in supporting member states achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in this decade.

The visit also attests to the unwavering commitment and collaboration between Fiji and the United Nations since Fiji become a member in 1970.