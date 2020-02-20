Israel President announces scholarship opportunities for the Pacific

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the President of Israeli Reuven Rivlin held a bilateral meeting following the traditional welcome ceremony in Nadi today.

Bainimarama says that discussions between the two centered on climate change, sustainable development, smart agriculture, women and youth empowerment.

“Fiji and Israel have young, dynamic populations. Our youth know the value of innovative, entrepreneurial thinking and they are the potential of partnerships to generate prosperity. Today, my discussions with President Rivlin centered on empowering these future leaders to strengthen the ties that connect our societies and build a partnership that serves our people for generations.”

The Prime Minister also stated that despite Fiji’s small size, our country and Israel have no qualms about using their voices in big ways to drive global conversations.

Bainimarama says Fiji’s doors to Israeli students that are willing to study in Fiji especially in the areas of oceans protection, climate action and cultural preservation is open.

Meanwhile, President of Israeli Reuven Rivlin announced more assistance for the Pacific which will benefit Fiji greatly.

Rivlin says this is on top of the assistance they provide in disaster relief, medical care and airport security.

“I’m proud to announce today the establishment of 100 new scholarships for students every year for agriculture from the Pacific Island to train at a college in Israel starting in August 2020.”

The President also extended deep appreciation with Fiji’s contribution of peacekeeping forces in the Middle East.

Rivlin says that although Jerusalem and Suva are far apart, it was very important for him and his delegation to come here as Israel and Fiji already cooperate in many fields and there is great potential to deepen the relationship.

The last visit of a President of Israel to Fiji was in 1986.