President meets with Fijian diaspora in UK

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji is trying to return to normalcy and restore confidence in all areas of development.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere relayed this message to the Fijian diaspora in the United Kingdom during a welcome ceremony.

The Head of State is currently on a UK and Middle East tour, and this is his first tour since the COVID pandemic forced lockdowns the world over.

Katonivere says the United Kingdom has been assisting countries like Fiji with their small nation’s challenges and priorities.

“This occasion is a great opportunity to reflect on the respective areas that Fiji has benefited from and opportunities to be advanced as a result of collaboration with the UK as well as organizations based here.”

The President also says that as a traditional sector of mutual interest for both nations, defense remains a critical sector for enhancing development and growth.

The Fijian diaspora in England also met with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in the City of London.

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]