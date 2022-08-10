President Katonivere visits Sinai troops

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Adapt to any situation presented before you and learn from it.

This was President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s message to men and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, stationed at the Multi-National Forces and Observers South Camp in Sinai today.

Ratu Wiliame, who is on a tour of the Middle East, says self-reflection is key as the world faces various threats such as war and climate change.

He reminded the members of the force to continue to uphold Fiji’s good records in the Sinai Peninsula, which has stood for 40 years.

The President was accorded a 100-man Guard of Honor upon his arrival at the South Camp.

He thanked the troops for their commitment as most of them could not say goodbye to their families when they were deployed, due to COVID restrictions.