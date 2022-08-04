Fijian President visits Israel Head of State

[Source: Fijian Governemnt / Facebook]

Israel’s Head of State has stressed that Fiji has always been a friend.

President Isaac Herzog emphasized this during his meeting with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Ratu Wiliame paid a courtesy call to Israel’s President at his residence in Tel a Viv today.

He stated that the visit will further strengthen the two countries diplomatic relations.

Discussions between the two heads of State centered on diplomatic ties, climate change, and assistance by the State of Israel to Fiji especially in the field of agriculture and water production during disasters.

Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Naipote Katonitabua, and Official Secretary to the Office of the President Kiti Temo were also part of the meeting.

Ratu Wiliame also visited the Holocaust History Museum and the memorial at Yad Vashem.

He laid a wreath to commemorate the lives of Jews who were victims of the Holocaust in Europe.

The president also visited Mount Herzl where five of Israel’s late leaders and prominent Jewish and Zionist leaders are buried.

He placed a wreath in memory of the late leaders.

President Katonivere will visit Fijian troops in the Golan Heights later this week.