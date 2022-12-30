President Katonivere visits Children’s Homes

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has encouraged wards of children’s homes in Suva not to lose hope but to face the challenge of life.

While visiting the Dilkusha Home, Saint Christopher’s Home, Homes of Hope, Saint Philomena Home and Frank Hilton Organisation Hostel, Ratu Wiliame says education is the key to success.

He encouraged the children to use the opportunity to share the challenge that they go through.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ashwin Raj acknowledged the good Samaritans who always lend a helping hand to the homes and the children.

Raj says the Ministry will continue to work with the homes to ensure they continue to be safe spaces and consistent with human dignity.