President Katonivere commissions Gold Rock Barge

Gold Rock investment. [Source: Supplied]

A tugboat belonging to Gold Rock Investment Limited has been commissioned by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at Walu Bay.

Speaking at the event, Ratu Wiliame says despite the global COVID-19 recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiji’s economy remains functional due to the resilience and commitment of organisations such as Gold Rock Investments Limited and its other subsidiaries that continue to operate and have faith in investing in Fiji’s economy, and most importantly, in the Government’s relentless dedication to strengthening the nation’s economic standing.

He adds that with this high-quality standard, the organisation has diversified its focus and has contributed substantially to national building and development, and the company continues to recruit and at present, employs over 200 staff, 70% of which are locals.

The Resident says these achievements are worth mentioning and recognising as they contribute to Fiji’s economic growth and productivity in this sector.

Meanwhile, established in 2016, Gold Rock Investment is now a recognised supplier of premium aggregates to not only Fiji, but also neighbouring island countries.

The commissioned barge and tugboat will be used to supply aggregates to other Pacific Island nations with a shipment leaving for Tuvalu soon.

The barge, Gold Rock 18, has a carrying capacity of 7,500 tons.