President highlights importance of fight against climate change

Seventeen bills will be tabled and debated next year by the Fijian Parliament.

One of these bills includes the Climate Change Bill which will ultimately help Fiji in its advocacy and championing the fight against climate change.

While laying out the legislative agenda yesterday, President Major General Retired Jioji Konrote says Fijians cannot rely only on adapting local communities or advocate the urgency of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Article continues after advertisement

Konrote says decarbonizing how Fijians live will inspire the same around the world, ultimately securing a future for our planet that our children.

Meanwhile, other bills that will be tabled and debated include Intellectual Property laws: Patents, Trademarks and Designs Bills; the Volatile Substances Abuse Control Bill; the Search and Rescue Bill; the Child Justice Bill; the Child Care and Protection Bill; the Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Expressions Bill; the Anti-doping Bill; the National Payment System Bill; the Refrigerants Management Bill; the Ozone Depleting Substances Bill; the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bill; the Landlords and Tenants Bill; the International Mediation Bill; Electoral Law Reforms; and the Hotel Data Collection System Bill