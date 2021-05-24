President expresses appreciation to Australia

President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has expressed Fiji’s deep appreciation to Australia for its commitment to elevating its engagement with Fiji through the Vuvale Partnership.

Katonivere says we share a region and a future, and we must take our best chance at creating a peaceful and open Pacific together.

The President and first lady, Filomena Katonivere, hosted a reception for the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, and Mrs Linda Hurley, at the State House yesterday evening.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Katonivere says the Governor-General’s visit is special because it signifies the shared struggle and triumph in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing similar sentiments, the Governor-General of Australia highlighted that Fiji is a valued partner of Australia.

Hurley stresses the bilateral relationship is underpinned by the Vuvale Partnership, signed between the two countries.



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He adds the partnership provides a framework for how we work together.

Hurley further emphasized the values that Fiji and Australia share, and the shared ambitions to achieve prosperity and stability in our region.

The reception was attended by former President, His Excellency, Major-General Retired Jioji Konusi Konrote and former First Lady Sarote Konrote, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and Mary Bainimarama, Cabinet Ministers, and members of the diplomatic corps.