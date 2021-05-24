Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

President expresses appreciation to Australia

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 5:55 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has expressed Fiji’s deep appreciation to Australia for its commitment to elevating its engagement with Fiji through the Vuvale Partnership.

Katonivere says we share a region and a future, and we must take our best chance at creating a peaceful and open Pacific together.

The President and first lady, Filomena Katonivere, hosted a reception for the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, and Mrs Linda Hurley, at the State House yesterday evening.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Katonivere says the Governor-General’s visit is special because it signifies the shared struggle and triumph in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing similar sentiments, the Governor-General of Australia highlighted that Fiji is a valued partner of Australia.

Hurley stresses the bilateral relationship is underpinned by the Vuvale Partnership, signed between the two countries.


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

He adds the partnership provides a framework for how we work together.

Hurley further emphasized the values that Fiji and Australia share, and the shared ambitions to achieve prosperity and stability in our region.

The reception was attended by former President, His Excellency, Major-General Retired Jioji Konusi Konrote and former First Lady Sarote Konrote, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and Mary Bainimarama, Cabinet Ministers, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.