President encourages Fijians to vote

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Photo: Supplied]

The electoral system created by the Fijian Constitution ensures that all votes hold equal value, says President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

In his Fiji Day message, he says all Fijians have an equal say in choosing their leaders.

The President says today, Fijians celebrate a united Fiji for all, a Fiji that provides equal rights to every Fijian and offers every woman, man, and child a fair shot to success.

Article continues after advertisement

“This year’s Fiji Day theme is not the final or ultimate proclamation, it is a commitment we must continue to transform as a country, and we must always strive to be more inclusive. We must seize every opportunity to strengthen and affirm our unity.”

Ratu Wiliame says Fijians celebrate an inclusive Fiji because the government has gone further to care for and empower those that are vulnerable in society.

He says in the worst of the pandemic, the government delivered the largest socio-economic support package in Fijian history to assist tens of thousands of Fijians.

In addition, Ratu Wiliame says a levelled playing field has been created through a progressive Constitution and we have worked hard to forge our unity.

The President also reiterated that Fiji is strongest only when it is truly a country for all Fijians.

Ratu Wiliame states that through unity, we have shown to be a giant among nations.

As Fiji celebrates its 52nd anniversary, he says this is also a time to affirm a renewal of our commitment to bettering Fiji.