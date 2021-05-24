President-elect returns home

Tui Macuata and new President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere returned to his home in Naduri Village today after his election as President in Suva yesterday.

The new Head of State headed straight into a seven-day quarantine at his residence as per COVID-19 safety protocols.

Police are on guard at the residence to stop well-wishers from going into his home compound.

The President-elect and his wife, Filomena Katonivere did step out briefly for a photo opportunity.

The Tui Macuata will have a busy schedule once he is out of quarantine, meeting with the chiefs for the Bose Vanua about electing a new Tui Macuata.

Ratu Wiliame’s swearing-in date is yet to be confirmed as outgoing President Major-General, (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote’s term expires next month.