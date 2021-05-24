President Elect relinquishes posts

Incoming President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has resigned from all board positions he has been holding prior to taking his oath of office this week.

The Tui Macuata confirmed to FBC News, he resigned from all five board positions last week.

Ratu Wiliame held the Board Chairmanship for Fiji Pine Limited.

He was also Deputy Board Chair for Fiji Rice Limited, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Fiji Airports and Fiji Coconut Millers PTE Limited.

Fiji Rice Limited and Fiji Coconut Millers Board Chair Raj Sharma says during his tenure, the Tui Macuata saw through some big changes.

“He has officially resigned and we are waiting further decisions and deliberations by the line Ministry on the next one. We must thank the Tui Macuata for his visionary leadership especially for Fiji Rice Limited and Fiji Coconut Millers. In fact, he was the one who suggested the name Fiji to be embedded in both companies”.

Ratu Wiliame will be sworn in this Friday.