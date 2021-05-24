President-elect envisions peace and unity for Fiji

As President elect Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere prepares to take up office at State House, he has emphasized familiar themes as his vision for Fiji; peace, unity and multiculturalism.

In an exclusive interview with FBC News, Ratu Wiliame says his nomination for the presidential position came as a surprise.

“I was surprised! I was not expecting it but I was ready to take up the role.”

Ratu Wiliame has been Macuata’s High Chief following the death of his brother and then Tui Macuata Ratu Aisea Katonivere in 2013.

He says he will continue to uphold his traditional duties to the Vanua of Caumatalevu when he takes up Presidency and admits it will not be easy.

“This to me is like an elevation to another level of leadership. This is the State, and the State comes with lots and lots of responsibilities. It’s about bringing about changes. It’s about facing challenges that are out there and also looking at what the future is going to be like.”

Ratu Wiliame is the first Tui Macuata to assume Presidency and also the first to take up the position without heavy involvement in politics.

His vision for Fiji includes everyone living together peacefully, with Macuata being a symbol of multiculturalism.

“I want to see that Fiji lives its glory days again, where there was peace, where there was harmony, where there was abundance, life was always there.”

The Tui Macuata was released from quarantine late yesterday afternoon.

He is attending personal and Vanua matters before flying back to Suva to take up his Presidential duties.