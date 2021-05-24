Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
Full Coverage

News

President-elect envisions peace and unity for Fiji

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:57 pm
Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere with his wife, Filomena Katonivere.

As President elect Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere prepares to take up office at State House, he has emphasized familiar themes as his vision for Fiji; peace, unity and multiculturalism.

In an exclusive interview with FBC News, Ratu Wiliame says his nomination for the presidential position came as a surprise.

“I was surprised! I was not expecting it but I was ready to take up the role.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame has been Macuata’s High Chief following the death of his brother and then Tui Macuata Ratu Aisea Katonivere in 2013.

He says he will continue to uphold his traditional duties to the Vanua of Caumatalevu when he takes up Presidency and admits it will not be easy.

“This to me is like an elevation to another level of leadership. This is the State, and the State comes with lots and lots of responsibilities. It’s about bringing about changes. It’s about facing challenges that are out there and also looking at what the future is going to be like.”

Ratu Wiliame is the first Tui Macuata to assume Presidency and also the first to take up the position without heavy involvement in politics.

His vision for Fiji includes everyone living together peacefully, with Macuata being a symbol of multiculturalism.

“I want to see that Fiji lives its glory days again, where there was peace, where there was harmony, where there was abundance, life was always there.”

The Tui Macuata was released from quarantine late yesterday afternoon.

He is attending personal and Vanua matters before flying back to Suva to take up his Presidential duties.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.