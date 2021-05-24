Home

President-elect convenes Macuata Bose Vanua

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 1, 2021 5:02 pm

It was an emotional morning for the Tui Macuata and President-elect Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as he sat before the Bose Vanua or meeting of the chiefs of Macuata to entrust them with duties and responsibilities before taking up office.

Ratu Wiliame told the chiefs he had been approached several times before to take up the Presidency but always turned it down as he felt that he was still young and inexperienced in serving the people.

This time around, he says he confidently accepted the nomination from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama because the chiefs have shown him the way and guided him on good leadership and on how to serve.

Ratu Wiliame thanked the chiefs for always standing by him and supporting him since becoming Tui Macuata in 2013.

The President-elect admits it will not be an easy journey for him to take up his new calling, but he finds comfort in knowing that the Vanua of Caumatalevu is behind him.

Ratu Wiliame convened the Bose Vanua this morning to hear from chiefs how the traditional duties and obligations of the Province will be handled.

The Tui Macuata agreed that Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate will have the responsibility of convening meetings and any other duties in his absence.

