President commends TC Yasa operation in Vanua Levu

President Jioji Konrote has thanked and congratulated officials in the Northern Division for the work undertaken to bring back normalcy following the devastation caused by TC Yasa.

Speaking in Nabouwalu this morning, Konrote commended the hard work taken up by the team in the last 30 days of operation.

The operation has entered another 30 days following the extension of the State of Natural Disaster.

The President says he is happy to hear that all affected schools are open and holding classes.

He adds, his only regret is not being able to be in Vanua Levu to witness the enormous job undertaken by the Australian Defence Forces.

Acting Divisional Planning Officer Northern, Vishwa Deo, says the main focus of their operation is to return Vanua Levu to full normalcy by June.

Deo told the President the whole of Vanua Levu was affected by TC Yasa and the RFMF is playing a huge role in the rehabilitation and restoration.

The President arrived into Vanua Levu this morning to visit the TC Yasa affected schools.

The operation now into its 34th day.