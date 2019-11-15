President commends police work

President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote has encouraged the Fiji Police Force to remain steadfast in its work especially in the midst of COVID-19.

Speaking at the Fiji Police Force 50th Commemorative Ceremony the Head of State highlighted that the work of the disciplined forces often goes unrecognized.

Addressing senior officers from around Fiji, the President has also called for more attention to the safety of children.

“As parents, we are losing too many of our young ones through kids not being supervised. They either come across fatal accidents or they drown. So please look after the young ones either at home or on duty.”

As Fiji enters the festive season, President Konrote encouraged policemen and women to remain steadfast during what is one of the busiest times of the year.