President believes in FSC's capability

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere believes the Fiji Sugar Corporation can achieve its target of crushing two million tonnes of cane.

This is a goal the company has been pursuing for the past nine years.

Speaking to FSC Staff in Labasa yesterday, the President and Tui Macuata says the sugar industry is vital to the country and without it, the government will be limping.

Ratu Wiliame says part of the traditional duties for anyone who holds the Tui Labasa and Tui Macuata title is to ensure that the sugar industry continues to survive as it is the driving factor of our economy.

He adds, while the last few years had been challenging, FSC can pull through with its target.

“We have to be very aggressive in what we do to achieve our target. As I had mentioned in our board meetings that you need to align yourselves to all those stakeholders, like the Itaukei Affairs, TLTB and the Lands Department if we want to achieve that two million tonnes. And the only way to achieve that two million tonnes are for us to work together, have one mission, have one goal”.

Ratu Wiliame was a Member of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Board prior to his Presidency.

He has to relinquish the position along with other positions on several boards before his inauguration.