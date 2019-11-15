Preserving our environment is critical in avoiding desertification

Preserving our environment and biodiversity is critical in ensuring our future generation do not face extreme drought or desertification.

Minister for Environment says the onus is on all Fijians to ensure there is sustainable land management practices.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says they are undertaking a number of activities to ensure sustainable land management.

“Under these two strategic objective, we have a number of activities and sub-activities which contributes towards sustainable resource management. We are required for certain plant species that if we cut down a particular tree for example mangroves, we are required to plant six mangrove plants”.

Dr. Reddy adds with the theme “Food. Feed. Fibre”, this year’s World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2020 is focused on changing public attitudes to the prominent driver of desertification and land degradation.

“It’s important that we educate ourselves, the future generation, our children so that we all cherish, nourish, accept and look after our natural and biological diversity, our resources and environment”.

The Ministry is encouraging Fijians to be mindful of their activities to ensure they are not jeopardizing the natural ecosystem for future generations.